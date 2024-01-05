Global Cell Line Development Market To Reach $14.7 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line Development: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Cell Line Development estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Cell Line Development market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Abzena PLC

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Apath LLC

Bioceros

Catalent, Inc.

CELLforCURE

Cobra Biologics

Corning, Inc.

Cyagen US Inc.

Cytovance Biologics

Epistem Holdings PLC

EuBiologics Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC

Lonza Group Ltd.

MilliporeSigma

NAEJA-RGM Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

Patheon, Inc.

Promocell GmbH

Samsung BioLogics

Sartorius AG

Selexis SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. WuXi AppTec

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



