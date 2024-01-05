(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US, Canada, and Mexico are key markets for satellites due to their advanced infrastructures and involvement in space programs like NASA and SpaceX.

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Satellite Market , it is projected that the market will grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is projected to grow by USD 14.53 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 3.31% during the forecast period . It is revealed that North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth between 2023 -2028.

The Satellite Market is driven by an escalating need for satellite navigation equipment. This rise is mainly driven by diverse factors, including the deployment of Communication Satellites across Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). Furthermore, the proliferation of Earth Observation Satellites, Weather Satellites, and Military Satellites, alongside innovations like CubeSats, NanoSatellites, and reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS), substantially boosts this demand.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are key markets for satellites due to their advanced infrastructures and involvement in space programs like NASA and SpaceX. These countries are investing heavily in R&D, particularly in advanced military satellites, which is expected to drive the demand for satellites and consequently boost the satellite market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends and challenges of Satellite Market:

Trends - The Satellite Market witnesses a notable trend in the rise of satellite-based telemetry applications. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in Remote Sensing capabilities and the increasing deployment of Satellite Constellations. Notably, key players like SpaceX, Blue Origin, Arianespace, and Rocket Lab contribute significantly through innovative Launch Services. Additionally, developments in Satellite Propulsion and the expansion of Ground Stations augment the momentum of this trend.

Challenges - The Satellite Market faces a significant challenge due to the high costs associated with satellite hardware and components. These expenses encompass Satellite Bus, Payload, Telecommunication systems, Satellite Imagery, and Satellite Manufacturing processes. Moreover, as Space Exploration advances and initiatives like Space Tourism emerge, costs escalate further, impacting aspects such as Space Insurance and compliance with evolving Space Law. Additionally, concerns like Space Debris and the integration complexities with systems like Starlink intensify financial burdens in the domain of G Integration.

The market is segmented by End-user ( Civil and Defense), Type ( Large, Medium Satellite, and Small Satellite) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East And Africa, South America)

The civil segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Satellites play a significant role in economic progress by facilitating infrastructure development for commercial enterprises, government bodies, as well as the telecommunications and space sectors. These satellites differ in frequency, orbit, and mission objectives.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Buy the full report here

Companies like Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Airbus SE, Ball Corp. are major players in the Satellite Market.

Companies like Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Airbus SE, Ball Corp. are major players in the Satellite Market.

