Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market

The Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market size was estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2022, USD 2.01 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on End-User Industry, the market is studied across Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, and Oil & Gas. The Chemical Processing Industry is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is studied across Cables, Coatings, Films, Membranes, Pipes, Sheets, and Tubes. The Sheets is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Market Share Analysis:

Key Company Profiles:

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Acuro Organics Limited, American Water Chemicals Inc., Applied Membranes Inc., BWA Water Additives UK Limited, Ecolab Inc., General Electric Company, Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Kemira Oyj, King Lee Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Kureha Corporation, Lenntech BV, Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, Suez SA, and Veolia Water Technologies. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

