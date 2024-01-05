Andhealth And Jane Pauley Community Health Center Partner To Address Specialty Care Access Crisis In Indiana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AndHealth announced today its partnership with Jane Pauley Community Health Center (JPCHC), a Community Health Center (CHC) with 10 locations in Indiana. Through this partnership, Jane Pauley Community Health Center will be among the leading CHCs partnered with AndHealth to offer high quality and affordable in-house specialty care and specialty pharmacy services, helping to address the specialty care access crisis that disproportionately impacts medically underserved populations and increases costs and disease burden for the healthcare system.





Since 2009 Jane Pauley Community Health Center has delivered whole-person care to medically underserved communities in Indiana. By partnering with AndHealth, JPCHC will now offer access to an integrated care model that provides convenient, affordable, and high-quality specialty care alongside support for root causes and Social Drivers of Health (SDoH), such as medically tailored meal delivery, support for behavioral health, sleep, movement, remote monitoring, and continuous access to providers and health coaching. In early 2024 patients will also be able to fill their specialty prescriptions directly though Jane Pauley Community Health Center's specialty pharmacy, where affordable specialty medications are available to all patients.

Marc Hackett, CEO of Jane Pauley Community Health Center said,“At Jane Pauley Community Health Center our objective is to create healthy communities through world-class care and by building on key partnerships with organizations like AndHealth. Offering specialty care and specialty pharmacy directly through our centers is an important step to solving the specialty care access crisis and brings more options for convenient, affordable specialty care to the communities we serve.”

Addressing Health Inequities in Specialty Care

Specialty services are critically important to patients, but budget constraints typically prevent them from being offered at Community Health Centers. Most commonly, patients are referred outside of the CHC where they face numerous cost and logistical barriers such as lengthy wait lists due to specialist shortages and specialty care deserts. Nationwide, patients can wait up to a year to be seen by an outside specialist and roughly half of CHC referrals are never completed at all. Collectively, these challenges have led to a specialty care access crisis for medically underserved people.

AndHealth partners with CHCs to solve this access crisis through a fully integrated, in-house specialty care and pharmacy solution that enables CHCs to treat patients in-house under their existing affordable fee schedule, while providing convenient access to both virtual and on-premises options for patients. The model is economically sustainable for CHCs, and results in better outcomes, lower costs, and new patient growth. AndHealth's rapidly growing network of CHC partners now spans Ohio, Indiana, and Massachusetts and has to-date resulted in all patients initiating treatment within 7 days.

“All people deserve access to high quality healthcare, and we are inspired by the work that Jane Pauley Community Health Center is doing to support the health and wellbeing of people in Indiana. We are exceptionally proud to partner with them to provide access to whole-person specialty care and to improve health outcomes for patients,” said Matt Scantland, Founder + CEO of AndHealth.

About Jane Pauley Community Health Center

Jane Pauley Community Health Center offers quality healthcare and support that central Indiana families can count on, with or without insurance. Services range from primary, pediatric, OB/GYN, and specialty healthcare, as well as pharmacy services and dental healthcare across 10 locations in Marion, Madison, Hancock, and Shelby Counties. With a mission of“caring for our communities,” free support is also offered for insurance sign-ups, language interpreters, onsite food pantries and more.

To learn more, visit janepauleychc .

About AndHealth

AndHealth is working with the healthcare system to radically improve access and outcomes for the most challenging chronic health conditions, by providing culturally competent whole-person specialty care and pharmacy in a partnership model that creates greater health equity for patients, lower costs for the healthcare system, and growth for existing providers.

Community Health Centers (CHCs), Health Systems, employers, and plans work with AndHealth to provide high-quality and accessible whole-person specialty care that helps people get their lives back from chronic disease. Together with its partners, AndHealth enables a community based virtual and on-premises healthcare delivery system to address the nationwide specialty care access crisis-while giving patients support for Social Drivers of Health (SDOH).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland and the team that helped grow healthcare technology company CoverMyMeds from inception to its $1.4 billion acquisition by McKesson in 2017 and is supported by key investors including the American Medical Association's innovation subsidiary, Francisco Partners, and the state of Ohio's economic development organization.

To learn more, visit AndHealth .

Contacts

Julia Phillips



VP, Marketing + Patient Engagement



AndHealth



...

The post AndHealth and Jane Pauley Community Health Center Partner to Address Specialty Care Access Crisis in Indiana appeared first on Caribbean News Global .