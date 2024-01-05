Trustwave Enters Next Phase Of Growth With Completion Of Acquisition By MC² Security Fund

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Private equity fund of internationally recognized security advisory firm The Chertoff Group acquires managed detection and response leader

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The MC2 Security Fund , an affiliate of The Chertoff Group , an internationally recognized security and growth advisory and investment firm, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Trustwave , a global cybersecurity and managed security services leader.





With decades of experience in the cybersecurity sector, MC2's ownership squarely aligns with Trustwave's mission to reduce cyber risk and fortify organizations against damaging and disruptive cybersecurity threats. Clients will benefit from the combination of Trustwave's market-leading cybersecurity portfolio with MC2 and The Chertoff Group's proven track record of driving security outcomes and building value in the industry.

“Alongside MC2, The Chertoff Group, and their tremendous expertise, we are positioned to further extend the global reach of our comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio, providing organizations with unmatched protection and strategic guidance,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon.“I'm exceptionally proud of Trustwave's evolution as a leader in the MDR industry, marked by rapid growth with discerning enterprise buyers that outpaces the market, and sustained momentum with clients around the globe. This strategic partnership with MC2 and The Chertoff Group serves as a testament to our ongoing innovation and commitment to delivering unparalleled cyber value.”

With a highly qualified and experienced team spanning commercial and public sector security backgrounds, The Chertoff Group offers specialized advisory services to help organizations achieve their business objectives in a complex risk environment. Their extensive experience with global Fortune 500 clients, as well as small to medium-sized businesses with specialized needs, and numerous governmental agencies will provide Trustwave with invaluable industry insight and connections across the national security, cybersecurity, and government technology markets.

“Today's announcement is a testament to the immense synergies among MC2, The Chertoff Group, and Trustwave,” said MC2 Security Fund Partner Kanad Virk.“We have known and worked with Trustwave for over a decade, and we couldn't be more confident in their industry-leading offerings, strong growth trajectory, and seasoned leadership. Together with the Trustwave leadership team and its world-class cybersecurity professionals, we are well-positioned for success and look forward to the integrated value and security we can provide our clients.”

Trustwave is an analyst and industry-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team yields industry-defining threat research and intelligence, which is infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyberattacks.

“Trustwave executives say they saw the cyber market shifting and made the decision to focus on the emerging MDR market. This has resulted in strong growth for the company's MDR and co-managed SOC offerings as clients are looking for this combination of services,” said IDC Worldwide Security Services research manager Scott Tiazkun.“This growth is particularly pronounced in large enterprises in healthcare, financial services, hospitality, transportation and logistics, retail, and manufacturing verticals.”

Trustwave's combination of SpiderLabs security talent and its market-leading Fusion Security Operations platform enables it to meet the strenuous security needs of global enterprises. Trustwave is positioned to respond better and faster to a wider and more comprehensive array of potential threats and attacks in clients' environments, ultimately allowing teams to make more informed decisions sooner to contain threats and protect their organizations.

Trustwave is a globally recognized cybersecurity leader that reduces cyber risk and fortifies organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.

Trustwave's comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio detects what others cannot, responds with greater speed and effectiveness, optimizes its client's cyber investment, and improves security resilience. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trustwave leverages its world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters, and researchers, and its market-leading security operations platform to decrease the likelihood of attacks and minimize potential impact.

Trustwave is an analyst-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides industry-defining threat research, intelligence, and threat hunting, all of which are infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyberattacks.

The MC2 Security Fund is a growth equity fund founded by the executive leadership team of The Chertoff Group. MC2 makes private equity investments in high growth companies supporting enduring, mission-critical security requirements within the security and risk management industry. Investment sectors include Cybersecurity, Defense Technology, Government Services, and Homeland Security.

The Chertoff Group is an advisory firm that helps organizations achieve their strategic growth and security objectives in a complex, global environment. The Chertoff Group helps organizations manage cyber, physical and geopolitical risks, navigate evolving regulatory and compliance requirements, and discover opportunities to win business and create value. Through its investment banking subsidiary Chertoff Capital, the firm provides M&A advisory services to companies in the defense technology, national security and cybersecurity markets. Learn more at Chertoffgroup and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn .

