Global Patient Experience Technology Market - Forecast 2023-2030

The Patient Experience Technology Market size was estimated at USD 21.70 billion in 2022, USD 24.52 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% to reach USD 59.58 billion by 2030.



Based on Component, the market is studied across Digital Patient Engagement, Patient Contact Center Tracking, Patient Contact Centers, Patient Experience Survey, Patient Live Chat Engagement, Patient Relationship Management, and Patient Rounding. The Digital Patient Engagement commanded largest market share of 21.23% in 2022, followed by Patient Contact Centers.



Based on Facility Type, the market is studied across Acute Care Facility and Post Acute Care Facility. The Acute Care Facility is is further studied across Academic Medical Center, Acute Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Children's Hospitals, and Military Treatment Facility. The Post Acute Care Facility is is further studied across Long Term Acute Facility and Skilled Nursing Facility. The Acute Care Facility commanded largest market share of 67.88% in 2022, followed by Post Acute Care Facility.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned



Accenture PLC

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare INC.

CipherHealth Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

HybridChart, Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Lincor, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medstatix Inc.

Orion Health LLC

Press Ganey Associates LLC

Q-Nomy Inc.

Qualtrics LLC Vocera Communications, Inc.

