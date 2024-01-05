Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market To Reach $22.8 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Biocides & Disinfectants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Aries Chemical

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Cortec Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Feralco Group

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ixom

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

SNF Floerger

Solenis LLC

Solvay SA

Suez SA The Dow Chemical Company Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900