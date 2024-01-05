Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market: Growth In Non-Hormonal Treatments And Use Of Online Pharmacies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market by Treatment Type (Alternative Treatment, Hormonal Treatment, Non-Hormonal Treatment), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Menopausal Hot Flashes Market size was estimated at USD 7.83 billion in 2022, USD 8.24 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% to reach USD 12.54 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Menopausal Hot Flashes Market.

Based on Treatment Type, the market is studied across Alternative Treatment, Hormonal Treatment, and Non-Hormonal Treatment. The Alternative Treatment is is further studied across Black Cohosh, Herbal Medicines, and Vitamin E. The Hormonal Treatment is is further studied across Estrogen, Estrogen-Progesterone Combination, and Progesterone. The Non-Hormonal Treatment is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. The Online Pharmacies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned



A Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Fervent Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Zywie Ventures Private Limited

