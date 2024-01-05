(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dumplings Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The dumplings market is forecasted to grow by USD 4823.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The report on the dumplings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several dumpling varieties, increasing demand due to health factors, and changing lifestyles and urbanization.

The dumplings market is segmented as below.

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Type



Non-vegetarian filling Vegetarian filling

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising claims of no-preservatives or additives as one of the prime reasons driving the dumplings market growth during the next few years. Also, frequent launch of innovative dumpling flavors and evolving retail landscape boosting market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dumplings market covers the following areas:



Dumplings market sizing

Dumplings market forecast Dumplings market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Din Tai Fung

Famous Gyoza Co. Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Gubok Dumplings

Hakka PTY Ltd.

Humpty Dumplings

Impossible Foods Inc.

J and J Snack Foods Corp.

Nestle SA

OHSHO FOOD SERVICE Corporation

Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

Synear Food Co. Ltd

The Dumpling Company

Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

NH Foods Ltd. Seawaves Frozen Food Pte Ltd



