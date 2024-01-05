Global Limousine Service Market 2024-2028: The Emergence Of Autonomous Limousine Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Limousine Service Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The limousine service market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.55 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. The report on the limousine service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for limousine services from corporate clients, increasing adoption of limousine services for special events, and a rise in the popularity of ride-hailing.

The limousine service market is segmented as below:



By Application



Leisure and tourism

Business Administrative

By Channel



Offline booking Online booking

By Geographical Landscape



Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the emergence of autonomous limousine services as one of the prime reasons driving the limousine service market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of technology in limousine services and the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly transportation solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the limousine service market covers the following areas:



Limousine service market sizing

Limousine service market forecast Limousine service market industry analysis

