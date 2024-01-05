(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ambulatory Healthcare Services announces new operating hours for healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain



Move aimed at facilitating patient access and experience



Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 5, 2024: In line with its commitment to provide accessible and seamless health experience to everyone in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a subsidiary of PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced extended working hours and operational timings of its centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through the week.



The extended working hours at the Ambulatory Healthcare Services dental and healthcare centers are aimed at improving patient experience and satisfaction.



Effective January 6, AHS dental Centers including Al Dhafra, Al Mafraq, and Al Ain Dentel Centers and Healthcare Centers including Al Bateen, Al Falah, Al Maqtaa, Madinat Khalifa, Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed, Al Shamkha, Al Jahili, and Al Muwaiji, as well Al Mushrif and Al Towayya Children's Specialty Centers, and Al Zafaranah and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centers will open every Saturday from 10am to 6pm.



As for Al Bahia, Baniyas, Al Hili, Al Yahar and Neima Healthcare Centers which already operate on Saturdays, the working hours will be revised to 10am to 6pm. Meanwhile, Al Maqam Healthcare Centre in Al Ain will be operating on Sundays from 10am to 6pm and will remain closed on Saturdays.



Dr Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said:“We at Ambulatory Healthcare Services are committed to continuously improving our healthcare services, with the aim to achieve patient satisfaction in line with the vision of PureHealth. We have extended the working hours at our multi-specialty healthcare and dental centres to accommodate more patients through increased accessibility to serve their healthcare needs and continue our high-quality care during the week and over the weekends.”



All other healthcare centers affiliated with AHS will continue to operate according to their existing working hours.



The AHS portfolio comprises 33 multi-specialty healthcare centres with state-of-the-art outpatient facilities, three dental specialty centres, 18 Disease Prevention and Screening Centres offering visa screening and disease control services in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions, School Health Services at 207 public schools in the Emirate, and five Mobile Clinic Solutions extending accessible healthcare with the latest screening technology across the Emirate, including remote areas.







