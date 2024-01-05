(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Thriwe Elevates the Dubai Sports Council CEO's Masters 2024 as Gold Sponsor, Pioneering Tech-Driven Benefits in Golf and Beyond





. CEO Masters to extend its reach to Hyderabad in March 2024, offering winners from the Trump event an automatic spot . Cricketing legend Kapil Dev, a talented golfer will add a celebrity flavor to this year's event



05th January 2024, Dubai, UAE - The Dubai Sports Council CEO's Masters 2024 will take place on the Trump International Golf Course in Damac Hills on Saturday 6th January 2024, as part of the Dubai Sports Council's ongoing commitment to promoting golf as a business networking and key tourism tool for the UAE and region.



Thriwe, a leading tech-driven benefit as a platform company, is proud to announce its sponsorship for the 4th consecutive year as the Gold Sponsor. The event also enjoys support from other esteemed sponsors, including AARO Middle East, Unique Properties, and Suit Supply as the Silver sponsors, and The Macallan, eGolf Megastore, MyGolf, GAT Consulting, Papa Johns, Dubai Refreshments, and Wellness We Need as the Bronze sponsors.

Commenting on the event, Dhruv Verma, Founder & CEO of Thriwe, expressed, 'Thriwe continues its persistent support for golf and sports in the region, and this commitment will continue. Following our enjoyable association with the Cricket World Cup, we have directed our focus to golf, driven by our ongoing strategic partnership with S2B. In 2024, alongside the CEO Masters event at Trump, we are excited to extend the CEO Masters to Hyderabad in March 2024, offering winners from the Trump event an automatic spot. We are thrilled to enhance the event's prestige by bringing International Legend Kapil Dev onboard. Moreover, winners will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the Race to Phuket National Final, a fantastic amateur event that we are collaboratively organizing with S2B ().'

There will be over 110 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE to participate in the shot-gun tournament on 6th January 2024 at the Trump International Golf Club, one of the many magnificent golfing assets of Dubai and indeed the UAE.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO's masters will again be held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament will conclude with a formal dinner presentation outside overlooking the Trump course hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who will address the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool for the region. In addition, cricketing legend Kapil Dev, a talented golfer will add a celebrity flavor to the presentation of the awards by Thriwe and AARO.

Speaking about the event, Russell Yeomans, founder Sport2Business events added,“We are delighted again that the CEO Masters will be oversubscribed and in addition to having Thriwe through Dhruv Verma and his team as Gold sponsor for the event, we are privileged to welcome a range of new sponsors headed by Unique Properties, The Macallan, Consensus, GAT Consulting, and Xpense as new and existing businesses see the value of Golf Networking. Martin McDonaugh, Harry Green and his team at Trump International are experienced in running quality Corporate days and we are looking forward to a range of creative activations from our sponsors to 'spruce' up the golfing experience.”

“Through the CEO Masters, Dubai Sports Council continues to recognise the importance of golf as a sport that permeates tourism and business. Many of the major public and private businesses in the UAE will have senior representation at the tournament, creating a truly unique networking opportunity for attendees and sponsors”, Ahmad Ibrahim Busherin, Head of Community Events, Dubai Sports Council added.

The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues to be part of an ongoing commitment on behalf of Dubai Sports Council to create a truly 7-Star golfing, dinner, and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.

