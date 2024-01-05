(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Umm Kulthum Days' on 11 and 12 January







In honor of the memory of 'The Planet of the East'



Dubai, UAE, 5 January 2024: As part of the monthly 'Library Days', and in commemoration of 'The Planet of the East', the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will organise 'Umm Kulthum Days' to celebrate Umm Kulthum, the planet of the East, and her lasting contributions that influenced the Arab music industry. The two-day event will be held on Thursday and Friday, 11 and 12 January at 7 PM, at Al Khor amphitheater. The first day will host a discussion on the book 'Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi', written by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, and presented by the authors Abdul Ghaffar Hussein and Nasser Iraq. The session will be moderated by Mona Al Raeesi.

The second day will revive Umm Kulthum's songs through an evening of melody by the artist Nermine Wahba, along with a group of oud, violin, riqq, flute, and qanun players.



To attend this event and to know more about future events and activities, those interested can check the library's program and register, as well as follow the library's social media pages to stay up to date.

'Umm Kulthum Days' is part of a series of events, lectures, and workshops that MBRL organises throughout the year. These events, which range between entertainment, education, and culture, support the library's mission and strategy to enhance cultural development among community members and make knowledge available to everyone.



