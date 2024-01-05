VIBEZNFEELZ Influence The World To HEAL

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

VIBEZNFEELZ LLC is a creative company with an understanding of vibrations, feelings and vision. It's intention is to touch as many people as possible through its platforms and projects. Recently expanding and creating its website as a hub to multiple projects the company knew it was time to expand in order to reach its goals.

VIBEZNFEELZ LLC as part of a new calculated focus and understanding of their role in society has released two new products. The first is MOODZ/FEELZ a YouTube channel dedicated to the creation of short films, music videos and narratives surrounding different subject matters that fall under the category of a MOOD or a FEEL.

VIBEZNFEELZ is also excited to announce their new podcast, HEALNFEEL .

HEALNFEEL will be covering a variety of topics starting with“Male Healing” inspired by the album released by FEELSOUL-“The Forever Interlude.”

(listen here: The Forever Interlude (Jay's Version) by FEELSOUL)

It's aimed to appeal to anyone looking for positive energy and a safe space for healing but can be enjoyed by any podcast fan.

HEALNFEEL is diving right in with FEELSOUL and finding out the motivations and inspirations for a musical project that exudes levels of honesty and vulnerability that most artists shy away from.

SOAP says,“Creating this podcast was an experience that was not only eye opening but definitely used the recording sessions as opportunities to HEALNFEEL.”

The HEALNFEEL Podcast is an expansion of the work done through VIBEZNFEELZ. HEALNFEEL is as much a creative project as it is a Podcast. At times appearing as if it were a therapy session, at times a conversation amongst friends and the reality a meeting of those who were part of the process. Obviously spearheaded by FEELSOUL the main creative, artist, writer and producer.

To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out HEALNFEEL on Spotify:

To contact VIBEZFEELZ LLC for an interview or other queries, email ... .