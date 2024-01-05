Michelman Celebrates Dual Award Wins For Sustainable Packaging Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Shows Michelman's commitment to sustainable packaging and its successful collaboration with BOBST and UPM Specialty Papers in the oneBARRIER FibreCycle project.

- Thierry Van Migem

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelman, a global innovator in packaging solutions, proudly announces its recent wins of two distinguished awards : The Sustainability Awards by Packaging Europe and the FEDIL Environment Prize. These accolades highlight Michelman's commitment to sustainable packaging and its successful collaboration with BOBST and UPM Specialty Papers in the oneBARRIER FibreCycle project.

Packaging Europe's 2023 Sustainability Awards

Michelman's oneBARRIER FibreCycle solution was a winner in the Pre-Commercialized Recyclable Packaging category at the 2023 Sustainability Awards. This global competition, organized by Packaging Europe, focuses on identifying and promoting sustainable packaging innovations. The awards encourage a comprehensive approach to sustainable development, emphasizing holistic impacts and transparency.

Thierry Van Migem, Michelman's Sales Director, EMEA, commented,“Michelman will continue pushing boundaries via strong value chain collaborations with expert partners such as BOBST and UPM Specialty Papers.”

FEDIL Environment Prize

Further cementing its position as a leader in eco-friendly packaging, Michelman's oneBARRIER FibreCycle won exclusively in the Product category of the FEDIL Environment Prize. This prestigious award, presented by Luxembourg-based FEDIL, recognizes companies' efforts to harmonize productivity with environmental conservation.

Paul Griffith, Michelman's CMO and EVP, EMEA, Agriculture and Printing & Packaging, remarked,“It is extraordinarily gratifying to activate our purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future by working with like-minded industry leaders to develop environmentally friendly packaging solutions.”

A Collaborative Triumph

These awards are a direct result of the collective effort of Michelman Associates and their close collaboration with BOBST and UPM Specialty Papers. The oneBARRIER FibreCycle project represents a significant stride in sustainable packaging, offering a high-barrier, paper-based alternative to plastic-based flexible packaging.

About oneBARRIER FibreCycle

oneBARRIER FibreCycle is a recycle-ready, high-barrier, paper-based alternative to plastic-based flexible packaging. The coating system, designed by Michelman, provides enhanced oxygen, aroma, moisture, and mineral oil barriers; oil & grease resistance; an airtight heat seal; and print receptivity at low coat weight while simultaneously enabling metallization.

For more information about oneBARRIER FibreCycle and its film-based counterpart, oneBARRIER PrimeCycle, please visit Michelman's website.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

Ms. Marce Epstein

Michelman

+1 513-794-7878

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn