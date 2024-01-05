Ukraine Exports Almost 19M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to January 5, 2024), Ukraine exported 18.999 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 7.781 million tons of wheat, 1.106 million tons of barley, 1,000 tons of rye, and 9.968 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to January 6, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 23.432 million tons of grains and pulses, including: 8.541 million tons of wheat, 1.651 million tons of barley, 12,500 tons of rye, and 13.154 million tons of corn.

In the first four days of January 2024, Ukraine exported 607,000 tons of grains and pulses (686,000 tons in the first six days of January last year), including: 185,000 tons of wheat (130,000 tons in January last year), 32,000 tons of barley (25,000 tons in January last year), and 389,000 tons of corn (530,000 tons in January last year). In January 2024 and in January last year, Ukraine did not export rye.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 59,800 tons of flour (from July 1 to January 6, 2022/2023 MY, 70,500 tons were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).