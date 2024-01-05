               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WHO Head Recommends Wearing Masks And Getting Vaccinated


1/5/2024 8:08:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommends continued use of protective masks and vaccines against COVID-19 and flu due to rising numbers of illnesses in many countries, the WHO director general wrote on his“X” page, Trend reports.

"Continue to use masks, ventilation and distancing to reduce exposures, and make sure you and your loved ones are up to date on your COVID-19 and flu shots," he wrote.

According to the head of the organization, respiratory illnesses from COVID19, flu and other pathogens have been on the increase in many countries for weeks and this is expected to continue following the recent holidays. The WHO believes that this trend will continue for some time.

MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107689756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search