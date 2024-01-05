WHO Head Recommends Wearing Masks And Getting Vaccinated

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The World Health
Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
recommends continued use of protective masks and vaccines against
COVID-19 and flu due to rising numbers of illnesses in many
countries, the WHO director general wrote on his“X” page, Trend reports.
"Continue to use masks, ventilation and distancing to reduce
exposures, and make sure you and your loved ones are up to date on
your COVID-19 and flu shots," he wrote.
According to the head of the organization, respiratory illnesses
from COVID19, flu and other pathogens have been on the increase in
many countries for weeks and this is expected to continue following
the recent holidays. The WHO believes that this trend will continue
for some time.
