Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (Egrc) Solutions Market Size To Grow By USD 23.13 Billion Between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven By Increased Need To Comply With Regulatory Requirements - Technavio


1/5/2024 7:46:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market
report has been added to Technavio's offering.
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market between 2022
and 2027 is USD 23.13
billion .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market 2023-2027
The
increased need to comply with regulatory requirements drives the eGRC solutions market. Organizations are obliged to comply with regulatory requirements to manage corporate data. Healthcare organizations as well as
insurance, and banking sectors have developed new data-sharing policies that act in accordance with external regulations as they deal with vulnerable information.
  • Market Challenge - The
    increasing data privacy and security concerns
    challenge the eGRC solutions market.
    Business data is very sensitive
    and thus,
    the issue of data security has always been a concern for organizations. Furthermore, the
    growing volumes of business data are increasing security breach incidents
    and given the
    data digitization, privacy breaches are on the rise. Organizations such as banks, corporations, and insurance companies are suspicious of sharing business-critical data with cloud solution providers.
The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market is segmented by Component (Software and Service), End-user (Large enterprise and SME), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • By component,
    the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. A
    proliferation of innovative software platforms designed to address the intricate challenges posed by regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and corporate governance characterizes the segment.
  • By geography,
    North America is estimated to contribute
    39%     to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Key Companies in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market:

Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., FutureShield Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ProcessGene Software Ltd., Refinitiv, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Wolters Kluwer NV

Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23.13
billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., FutureShield Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ProcessGene Software Ltd., Refinitiv, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About
Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Technavio

