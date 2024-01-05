Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market 2023-2027

The

increased need to comply with regulatory requirements drives the eGRC solutions market. Organizations are obliged to comply with regulatory requirements to manage corporate data. Healthcare organizations as well as

insurance, and banking sectors have developed new data-sharing policies that act in accordance with external regulations as they deal with vulnerable information.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - The

increasing data privacy and security concerns

challenge the eGRC solutions market.

Business data is very sensitive

and thus,

the issue of data security has always been a concern for organizations. Furthermore, the

growing volumes of business data are increasing security breach incidents

and given the

data digitization, privacy breaches are on the rise. Organizations such as banks, corporations, and insurance companies are suspicious of sharing business-critical data with cloud solution providers.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market is segmented by Component (Software and Service), End-user (Large enterprise and SME), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





By component,

the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. A

proliferation of innovative software platforms designed to address the intricate challenges posed by regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and corporate governance characterizes the segment.

By geography,

North America is estimated to contribute

39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market:

Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., FutureShield Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ProcessGene Software Ltd., Refinitiv, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Wolters Kluwer NV

Related Reports:

The enterprise AI market is projected to grow by USD 2.00 billion with a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The enterprise data storage market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11.35 billion.