Flow Battery Market Size To Grow By USD 510.03 Million From 2022 To 2027, Growth Driven By The High Demand For Consumer Electronics - Technavio

Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Battery Market 2023-2027

The flow battery market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid flow battery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increasing demand for battery energy storage to address the erratic nature of renewables. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. BASF SE, Elestor BV, ENEROX GMBH, Gebr. SCHMID GmbH, HYDRAREDOX IBERIA SL, Invinity Energy Systems plc, Largo Inc., LE System Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., nanoFlowcell Management AG, Nel ASA, Primus Power Solutions, Redflow Ltd., StorEn Technologies Inc., Stryten Energy LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Vanadis Power GmbH, VFlow Tech Pte Ltd., VoltStorage GmbH, and VRB Energy

Major Companies and Key Offerings:



Stryten Energy LLC -

The company offers flow batteries such as the Stryten Energy E series vanadium redox flow battery. Elestor BV - The company offers flow batteries such as Elestor Flow Battery.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The

redox segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

To store electrolytes containing an active redox agent in external containers, redox flow batteries are built. Electrolytes can be circulated out of a storage tank for an Oxidation Flow battery. Furthermore, redox cells are used in the power supply industry for load balancing when there is a high and low demand as well as on stand-alone electrical systems.



By Geography





North America

is estimated to

contribute

34%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The market in the region is being driven by factors such as increasing the production of electricity from renewable sources and a greater adoption of EVs and hybrid vehicles. The US is a global market leader in flow batteries for the region. Moreover, there has been a strong demand for on-grid energy storage due to the growing production of electricity from renewable sources

which is causing an increased demand for flow batteries. Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:



What was the size of the global flow battery market by value?

What will be the size of the

global flow battery market in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global

flow battery market? What main segments make up the global flow battery market?

