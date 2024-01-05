(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Flex Catering, a pioneering Australian catering software company, is poised to redefine the US catering market with a proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based platform. This expansion promises to redefine catering management for restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) through innovative technology and services focusing on restaurant and QSRs catering.

Flex Catering to Disrupt US Catering Market with Innovative Cloud Solution

Market Potential:

The catering industry, growing rapidly with an expected increase of USD $104.92 billion by 2025 (PRNewswire ), presents a significant opportunity for technological advancement. Flex Catering's solution addresses current market shortfalls by offering a robust, direct-ordering and management system that scales and optimizes catering operations.

Tailored Solutions for Corporate Catering : Flex Catering's platform excels in corporate catering with its purposely built online ordering capabilities. Its integrations with POS and local delivery services are vital for managing complex corporate events. Its advanced kitchen tools and B2B capabilities make it an essential tool for corporate catering planning. This streamlined, versatile cloud solution ensures operators can offer top-tier corporate catering experiences with ease.

Leadership on Expanding into the US Market:

COO Cris Matsunaga and CEO Renato Dayan highlight Flex Catering's commitment to meeting the unique needs of the catering segment and the company's focus on empowering businesses to excel.

Cris Matsunaga, COO at Flex Catering, expressed the company's excitement, saying, "As experts in the catering software industry, Flex Catering is thrilled to bring our innovative cloud solution to the US market. We understand the challenges restaurants and operators face in the catering space, and our platform has been meticulously designed to empower them to excel in the restaurant, and catering segments."

Renato Dayan, CEO of Flex Catering, emphasized the company's commitment to catering professionals, stating, "Flex Catering is the ultimate catering solution for enterprise clients. Being an independent business, we are fully committed to exceeding the expectations of the catering industry. Our dedication to catering professionals sets it apart as a reliable and industry-focused partner."

Discover Flex Catering's Impact : Flex Catering has recently signed on clients like Dairy Queen , Savory

(see Savory's video case study here ), and Patina Group

(see Patina Group's video case study here )

and is rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States.

Join the Revolution in Catering Management : QSRs, restaurants, and caterers are invited to join the forefront of innovation with Flex Catering's cloud solution. Elevate your catering operations now with our advanced yet user-friendly platform, tailored for every stage of business growth. Don't miss out – seize this opportunity for transformation at an accessible price point.

