French President: Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Still Critical

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- French President Emmanuel Macron said that "the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is still critical.""France and Jordan have delivered humanitarian aid by air to the population and rescue workers, in light of these difficult conditions," he added in a tweet on his personal account on "X".Earlier, C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian and French Air Forces carried out two airdrops close to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/ 2 in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.