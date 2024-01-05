World Mobile And Fixed Daily Pricing Analysis Service 2024 Plus Access To The Archive Stories To 2009

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"TariffAlert - Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service (12 month Subscription) plus Access to the Archive Stories going back to 2009" newsletter has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The daily analytical newsletter

TariffAlert focuses exclusively on the latest pricing issues in the mobile and fixed arena globally.

Each edition uses a mix of news, analysis, and competitor offerings across each market and additionally includes analyst commentary to support it.

TariffAlert is unique. It does not just provide the daily output delivered straight to your inbox, it offers a monthly summary together with searchable online access to more than 10k published stories on the portal.

"Pricing has become increasingly complex and our customers have expressed a need for a service that provides more than just the headline prices," commented Margrit Sessions, researcher and author of TariffAlert.

"The new service provides our subscribers with all the details needed for every new tariff together with the small print. Our service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy."

A 12-month subscription includes:



Daily deliverable (5 days, 50 weeks) with key pricing stories, delivered by email or/and accessed via the website.

Weekly deliverable if required - includes daily deliverables and a commentary on what key stories from the week.

Monthly summary allows to select news by region, country, operator, by type of product. Access to archived stories online, use the search engine to get quickly to a story

The TariffAlert provides more than just the information that is available from the operator's announcement, the analyst provides the finer details including comparing it with the old tariff and competitor's offerings.

Deliverable: 5 days a week in 50 weeks a year.

This service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy.



