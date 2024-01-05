(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This research identifies and analyzes technology advancements in materials used in emerging battery technologies. These technological advancements are dedicated to next-gen battery materials for solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries.

The study provides insights on key focus areas of the technology, their challenges, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in next-gen battery materials is also covered.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, the need for high-performance batteries is increasing. The shift toward improved battery technologies with higher energy density, longer lifespan, and increased safety is pushing technical advancements in next-generation (next-gen) battery material technologies. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are extensively used in EVs, mobile gadgets, and energy storage systems.

However, this technology has limitations in terms of energy capacity, recharging time, overheating, and thermal runaway, which can cause fires or explosions. Emerging materials include advancements that can overcome the challenges of conventional battery material degradation and the risk of thermal runaway.

Materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium can have a negative impact on the environment during extraction and processing. Sustainability and environmental impact are becoming more critical considerations in battery material development. Emphasis on developing materials that are less dependent on scarce or toxic elements is increasing.

The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for next-gen battery materials, categorized into different domains, such as:



Components including cathode, anode, electrolytes and separators;

Battery technologies including solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries; Application markets including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and grid storage.

Governments and battery developers worldwide have recognized the significance of these advanced battery materials technologies and their disruption potential in renewable energy integration, electric vehicles, and grid-scale storage. Governments have initiated funding programs and grants for research institutes and material developers to promote research and the development of next-gen battery materials.

Key Questions Addressed:



What are the emerging technologies for next-gen battery materials?

What are the R&D efforts in new material innovation for improved battery materials?

What are the new trends in next-gen battery materials and application along with their commercialization stage? What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the next-gen battery materials technologies?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?



The Strategic Imperative



Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation (Next-gen) Battery Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Significant Growth of Next-gen Battery R&D in the Last 5 Years

The Challenges of Conventional Battery Materials

SSB Technology Outlook

Metal-air Battery Technology Outlook

Li-S Battery Technology Outlook

Na-ion Battery (NIB) Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Material Development Enhancing the Overall Economic Viability of Energy Storage Systems

Key Differentiating Factors of Next-gen Battery Materials

Emerging Next-gen Battery Material Technological Development to Overcome Restraints and Address Unmet Needs

Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Drivers Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Restraints

Technology Analysis: Anode Materials



Anode Material Technology Outlook

Anode Material Technology Segmentation

Metal/Metalloid-based Anode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Metal/Metalloids

Non-metal-based Anode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Non-metals

Polymer-based Anode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Polymers

Composite-based Anode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Composites

Nanomaterial-based Anode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Nanomaterials

The Top 3 Promising Anode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Anode Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries

Technology Analysis: Cathode Materials



Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Cathode Material Technology Segmentation

Sulfur-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Sulfur

Transition Metal-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Transition Metals

Metal Oxide-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Metal Oxides

Polymer-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Polymers

Ceramic-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Ceramics

Nanomaterial-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook

Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Nanomaterials

The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Cathode Materials Technology for Next-gen Batteries

Technology Innovation: Electrolytes



Electrolyte Material Technology Outlook

Electrolytes Materials Technology Segmentation

Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Technology Outlook

Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Polymer Electrolyte Technology Outlook

Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Polymer-based

Nitrile-based Electrolyte Technology Outlook

Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Nitrile-based

Li Salt Electrolyte Technology Outlook

Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Li Salts

Other Electrolytes Technology Outlook

Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Others

The Top 3 Promising Electrolyte Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Electrolyte Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries

Technology Innovation: Separators



Separator Material Technology Outlook

Separator Material Technology Segmentation

Polymer Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: Polymers

Composite Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: Composites

NASICON Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: NASICON

Transition Metal Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: Transition Metals

Nitride Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: Nitrides

Nanomaterial-based Separator Technology Outlook

Next-gen Separator Materials: Nanomaterials

The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Separator Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries

Funding and Investment Scenario



Next-gen Battery Material Funding and Investment Outlook, 2019-2023 Key Funding Activities for Next-gen Battery Materials

IP Analysis



Global Next-gen Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023

Global Next-gen Anode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023

Global Next-gen Cathode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023

Global Next-gen Electrolyte Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023 Global Next-gen Separator Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Polymer Electrolytes and New Processing Methods

Growth Opportunity 2: Nano-based Anodes and Cathodes Development and Commercialization Growth Opportunity 3: Highly Precise Material Thickness, Composition, and Morphology

