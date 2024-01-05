(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
This research identifies and analyzes technology advancements in materials used in emerging battery technologies. These technological advancements are dedicated to next-gen battery materials for solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries.
The study provides insights on key focus areas of the technology, their challenges, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in next-gen battery materials is also covered.
With the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, the need for high-performance batteries is increasing. The shift toward improved battery technologies with higher energy density, longer lifespan, and increased safety is pushing technical advancements in next-generation (next-gen) battery material technologies. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are extensively used in EVs, mobile gadgets, and energy storage systems.
However, this technology has limitations in terms of energy capacity, recharging time, overheating, and thermal runaway, which can cause fires or explosions. Emerging materials include advancements that can overcome the challenges of conventional battery material degradation and the risk of thermal runaway.
Materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium can have a negative impact on the environment during extraction and processing. Sustainability and environmental impact are becoming more critical considerations in battery material development. Emphasis on developing materials that are less dependent on scarce or toxic elements is increasing.
The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for next-gen battery materials, categorized into different domains, such as:
Components including cathode, anode, electrolytes and separators; Battery technologies including solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries; Application markets including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and grid storage.
Governments and battery developers worldwide have recognized the significance of these advanced battery materials technologies and their disruption potential in renewable energy integration, electric vehicles, and grid-scale storage. Governments have initiated funding programs and grants for research institutes and material developers to promote research and the development of next-gen battery materials.
Key Questions Addressed:
What are the emerging technologies for next-gen battery materials? What are the R&D efforts in new material innovation for improved battery materials? What are the new trends in next-gen battery materials and application along with their commercialization stage? What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the next-gen battery materials technologies?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation (Next-gen) Battery Materials Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Significant Growth of Next-gen Battery R&D in the Last 5 Years The Challenges of Conventional Battery Materials SSB Technology Outlook Metal-air Battery Technology Outlook Li-S Battery Technology Outlook Na-ion Battery (NIB) Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Material Development Enhancing the Overall Economic Viability of Energy Storage Systems Key Differentiating Factors of Next-gen Battery Materials Emerging Next-gen Battery Material Technological Development to Overcome Restraints and Address Unmet Needs Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Drivers Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Restraints
Technology Analysis: Anode Materials
Anode Material Technology Outlook Anode Material Technology Segmentation Metal/Metalloid-based Anode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Metal/Metalloids Non-metal-based Anode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Non-metals Polymer-based Anode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Polymers Composite-based Anode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Composites Nanomaterial-based Anode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Nanomaterials The Top 3 Promising Anode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Anode Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Analysis: Cathode Materials
Cathode Material Technology Outlook Cathode Material Technology Segmentation Sulfur-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Sulfur Transition Metal-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Transition Metals Metal Oxide-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Metal Oxides Polymer-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Polymers Ceramic-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Ceramics Nanomaterial-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Nanomaterials The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Cathode Materials Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Innovation: Electrolytes
Electrolyte Material Technology Outlook Electrolytes Materials Technology Segmentation Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Technology Outlook Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Inorganic Solid Electrolytes Polymer Electrolyte Technology Outlook Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Polymer-based Nitrile-based Electrolyte Technology Outlook Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Nitrile-based Li Salt Electrolyte Technology Outlook Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Li Salts Other Electrolytes Technology Outlook Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Others The Top 3 Promising Electrolyte Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Electrolyte Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Innovation: Separators
Separator Material Technology Outlook Separator Material Technology Segmentation Polymer Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: Polymers Composite Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: Composites NASICON Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: NASICON Transition Metal Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: Transition Metals Nitride Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: Nitrides Nanomaterial-based Separator Technology Outlook Next-gen Separator Materials: Nanomaterials The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights Key Stakeholders Developing Separator Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Funding and Investment Scenario
Next-gen Battery Material Funding and Investment Outlook, 2019-2023 Key Funding Activities for Next-gen Battery Materials
IP Analysis
Global Next-gen Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023 Global Next-gen Anode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023 Global Next-gen Cathode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023 Global Next-gen Electrolyte Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023 Global Next-gen Separator Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Polymer Electrolytes and New Processing Methods Growth Opportunity 2: Nano-based Anodes and Cathodes Development and Commercialization Growth Opportunity 3: Highly Precise Material Thickness, Composition, and Morphology
