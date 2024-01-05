               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Reveals Identity Of One Of Participants In Terrorist Attack


1/5/2024 7:16:02 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. One of the two suicide bombers who carried out explosions near the cemetery in the city of Kerman, where General Qassem Soleimani is buried, turned out to be a citizen of Tajikistan, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence says, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, additional research is being conducted regarding the identity of the second terrorist.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people were detained by law enforcement agencies of the Islamic Republic on suspicion of connection with the terrorist attack.

