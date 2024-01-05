Iran Reveals Identity Of One Of Participants In Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. One of the two
suicide bombers who carried out explosions near the cemetery in the
city of Kerman, where General Qassem Soleimani is buried, turned
out to be a citizen of Tajikistan, the Iranian Ministry of
Intelligence says, Trend reports.
According to the ministry, additional research is being
conducted regarding the identity of the second terrorist.
Earlier it was reported that 11 people were detained by law
enforcement agencies of the Islamic Republic on suspicion of
connection with the terrorist attack.

