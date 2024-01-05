EU Should Urgently Decide On Financial Support For Ukraine - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's recent brutal airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine only underscore the urgency for the EU to agree on the Ukraine Facility to continue its sustainable financial support for the country.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated this at the joint press conference with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the European Commission will work during the Belgian Presidency on priorities, including the support for Ukraine.

“We all witnessed Russia's recent brutal airstrikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. After the historic decision to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine, we must urgently move forward on stabilising our financial aid to the country. The Commission will come to the European Council with operational solutions to ensure that we can agree on the Ukraine Facility. Belgium will then have the key task of transforming the political agreement on the Facility through Council and Parliament as quickly as possible,” von der Leyen said.

According to her, the European Commission will submit to the European Council operational decisions that will allow EU leaders to agree on the Ukraine Facility. The Belgian Presidency will then have the key task of getting this political agreement through the legal procedures in the Council and the European Parliament as quickly as possible.

The European Commission president reminded that the Ukraine Facility is a central element of the EU's multi-annual budget, but not the only one. In particular, during the Belgian presidency, the EU should consider achieving other political priorities, including migration regulation, maintaining the competitiveness of the European economy, and overcoming the financial consequences of the pandemic.

As reported, the European Council at the summit in Brussels on December 14-15, 2023 made a historic decision to start membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova. At the same time, European leaders did not to agree on amendments to the EU's 2024-2027 multi-annual budget, which, in particular, provided for the creation of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility. The decision on this document was blocked by Hungary.

A special meeting of the European Council will be held in Brussels on February 1, 2024 to consider budget issues and the continuation of financial assistance to Ukraine.