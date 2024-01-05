Russians Shell Nikopol And Kryvyi Rih District, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday afternoon, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery. They also directed four kamikaze drones there. Two private houses caught fire in Nikopol. Both fires were extinguished," he wrote.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, one house was destroyed and five more were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

A country house caught fire in the Marhanets community. People were not injured.

According to the head of Kryvyi Rih Military District Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih district. No casualties or damage were reported.

Air raid sirens went off throughout the day in the communities of Kryvyi Rih district, including the city of Kryvyi Rih, but without emergencies.