Air Force Warns Of Enemy Drones Approaching Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv region due to the threat of an attack by enemy combat drones.
Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"UAVs movement in Cherkasy region, threat to Kyiv region from the south (Stavyshche district)," the post reads.
Apart from Kyiv region, an air alert has been announced in Cherkasy region.
As reported, on the night and morning of January 5, six Russian Shahed combat drones were shot down in the northern operational zone.
Photo: Getty Images
