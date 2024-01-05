Shelling Of Sumy Region: More Than 50 Explosions In Four Communities Per Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian aggressors fired nine times at the border communities of Sumy region, with a total of 52 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, Russians fired nine times at the border area and settlements of Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Svesa communities came under shelling,” the post says.

The enemy attacked the Velyka Pysarivka community with mortars (28 explosions).

Shalyhyne community was shelled with cannon artillery (seven explosions).

Three mines were dropped on Svesa community.

The Russian forces shelled Bilopillia community with mortars (four explosions) and grenade launchers (10 explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of January 4, Russian troops fired mortars and artillery at Krasnopillia and Druzhba communities in Sumy region.