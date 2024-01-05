British Intelligence Analyzes Course Of Fighting In Ukraine Over Last Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last week, ground combat has continued to be characterized by either a static front line or very gradual, local Russian advances in key sectors.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in its intelligence update published on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, in the north, near Kupiansk, Russia's Western Group of Forces continues to conduct a large-scale but inconclusive offensive operation. At the same time, in northern Donetsk region, Ukraine has maintained a stable front line in the face of small-scale Russian attacks around Bakhmut.

In central Donetsk region, Avdiivka is still heavily contested, while Russian forces have consolidated late December 2023 gains around Marinka, which saw them finally advance to the western edge of the town after nine years of combat in the area.

In southern Ukraine, Russian airborne forces have highly likely made minimal progress in a renewed attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro around the village of Krynky, the ministry said.