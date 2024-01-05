New York Road Runners And Knockaround Sunglasses Announce Multi-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / New York Road Runners (NYRR) and Knockaround have announced a three-year agreement that will see Knockaround become the Exclusive and Official Sunglasses Partner of NYRR, the TCS New York City Marathon, the United Airlines NYC Half, and the RBC Brooklyn Half.

New York Road Runners X Knockaround

Included in this partnership is the development of custom co-branded TCS New York City Marathon-themed sunglasses. Knockaround will activate on site during a series of NYRR race week events to bring its assortment of top-selling running sunglasses to NYRR's global audience.

"We are thrilled to bring Knockaround to one of the most iconic organizations and events in running," said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. "We have a long history in running and as one of the fastest-growing running eyewear brands, we can't think of a better partner than New York Road Runners or market than New York City to bring an ongoing Knockaround presence. We look forward to becoming the go-to brand for runners everywhere, and this is an important step towards that goal."

"We are excited to partner with Knockaround for NYRR's marquee races, including the prestigious TCS New York City Marathon," said Christine Burke, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "This partnership will offer our community of runners a practical, stylish, and affordable sunglasses option to wear while training and racing, and we look forward to the opportunity to create custom pairs for our events."

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit .

About Knockaround

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE: New York Road Runners

