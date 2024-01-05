Smart IMS Strengthens Executive Team, Insurtech Leader Anil Chitale Appointed As Managing Director

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Smart IMS , a foremost service and solutions provider in technology, today announced the appointment of Anil Chitale to the role of Managing Director .



Anil Chitale - Managing Director Smart IMS



With over 35 years of experience in the U.S. Insurance industry, Anil has successfully co-founded and led multiple businesses. He holds a CPCU from the American Institute of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters. He is also a licensed Property & Casualty and Life Insurance Agent.

Speaking on the appointment, Amar Reddy, CEO of Smart IMS said, "I am excited on Anil's appointment in the executive team. His outstanding leadership will further strengthen and accelerate our aspiration to provide technology solutions in the Insurance space. Anil's addition will help us immensely in amplifying our business growth."

Anil Chitale says, "I am honored to join the leadership team and expand my involvement with the Smart IMS Insurance Practice. Looking forward to working with customers, partners, and team members to bring together Smart IMS, global presence and broad capabilities ranging from managed applications, managed infrastructure, managed communications, and managed resources to create a world-class experience for our clients, partners, and associates and in solving challenges they are facing in a fast-changing technology and regulatory environment."

About Us

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Smart IMS Inc. is a Global Technology solutions company that provides Application & Infrastructure Management services, 24/7 Global Command Centers, Unified Communications, Digital & Cloud Technology solutions, Life Sciences and Insurance services to its customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, AWS MSP Partner & Salesforce partner is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

For more information, please visit:

Stay connected:

Contact Information

Shailya Varma

General Manager Marketing

[email protected]

Contact us at: +1 609-955-3030

SOURCE: Smart IMS

View the original press release on newswire.