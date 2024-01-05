Top DPRK Leader Inspects Factory Producing Strategic Missile Launching Vehicles

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jan 6 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspected a major factory that produces strategic missile launching vehicles, it was reported yesterday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, inspected the factory's production of large strategic missile launching vehicles and other military vehicles, the report said, without specifying the exact date of the inspection tour.

Kim stressed the factory's important position and role, in bolstering the nation's defence capabilities, citing the prevailing grave situation on the peninsula, the report report said.

During the inspection, the top leader underscored the importance of producing various launching vehicles, for tactical and strategic weapons, in bolstering the country's nuclear war deterrent and specified the factory's immediate, long-term production plan to expand production capacity, it added.– NNN-KCNA