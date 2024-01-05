Palestinian Death Toll Rises To 22,600 In Gaza: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 6 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 22,600, since the onset of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said yesterday.

The ministry said in a statement that, the Israeli army, within the past 24 hours, launched 15 attacks on Gaza, resulting in 162 deaths and 296 injuries.

This brings the total number of deaths to 22,600 and injuries to 57,910, since Oct 7, 2023, when Israel started its military operations against Gaza in response to a surprise Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced yesterday that, starting from yesterday, the Salah al-Din Road, which runs from north to south in the Gaza Strip, will be closed.– NNN-WAFA