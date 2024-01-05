Jordan, France Airdrop Medical Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Jordanian and French air forces have dropped medical aid near the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in Khan Younis, south Gaza Strip, on Friday.

The airdrops includes medical supplies and equipment, transported through designated boxes with GPS guided parachutes to specific destinations within determined timeframes, Jordan news agency (Petra) reported, citing a statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The joint operation with France came in support of Jordan's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip, according to the report.

Jordan had set up three field hospitals, overseen by the Jordanian military, with two being located in Gaza and one in the West Bank. (end)

nss











MENAFN05012024000071011013ID1107689624