Turkish Court Orders Putting 15 Suspected Spies In Custody

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- A criminal court in Istanbul remanded in custody 15 of the 34 suspects who were recently arrested under the charge of spying for the Israeli secret service Mossad.

Eleven suspects have been released on parole while eight others were referred to the immigration department as a prelude to their extradition, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency reported on Friday, citing judicial sources.

On Tuesday, January 2, the Turkish police said they dismantled the espionage ring and arrested the 34 suspects in Istanbul and seven other provinces.

The Istanbul Prosecutor Office accused the suspects of planning to carry out reconnaissance, pursuit, assault and kidnapping operations against foreign nationals in Turkiye on behalf of the Israeli Mossad. (end)

