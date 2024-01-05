Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- KUFPEC announces the completion of the divestment of KUFPEC Norway AS (KNAS) assets.
AMMAN -- Jordanian and French air forces airdrop medical supplies near the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza Strip.
ISTANBUL -- US Secretary Antony J. Blinken arrives in Istanbul on the first leg of his week-long trip to the Mediterranean and Middle East region.
ISTANBUL -- A criminal court in Istanbul remands in custody 15 of the 34 suspects who were recently arrested under the charge of spying for the Israeli secret service Mossad.
TEHRAN -- Iranian police announce several arrests in connection with the twin bombings in Kerman city.
ALGIERS -- Niger's ex-minister of energy Ibrahim Yacoubou is arrested upon his return to Niamey. (end) gb
MENAFN05012024000071011013ID1107689621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.