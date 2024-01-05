Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- KUFPEC announces the completion of the divestment of KUFPEC Norway AS (KNAS) assets.

AMMAN -- Jordanian and French air forces airdrop medical supplies near the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza Strip.

ISTANBUL -- US Secretary Antony J. Blinken arrives in Istanbul on the first leg of his week-long trip to the Mediterranean and Middle East region.

ISTANBUL -- A criminal court in Istanbul remands in custody 15 of the 34 suspects who were recently arrested under the charge of spying for the Israeli secret service Mossad.

TEHRAN -- Iranian police announce several arrests in connection with the twin bombings in Kerman city.

ALGIERS -- Niger's ex-minister of energy Ibrahim Yacoubou is arrested upon his return to Niamey. (end) gb

