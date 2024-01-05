Ranil Acknowledges Kilmisha's Achievement In India

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, during a visit to Jaffna, met Indian reality show winner Kilmisha and acknowledged her achievements.

The young singer from Jaffna also sang for the President and took a selfie with him.

Kilmisha was adjudged the winner of the SRGMP Tamil Little Champs season three on Zee Tamil.

The finale saw the top six finalists perform together, entertaining the audience at the Nehru Indoor Sports Stadium in Chennai.

She took home Indian Rs 10 lakh as the prize money. The winner was decided on audience vote and Kilmisha received the highest votes than the other finalists.

Wickremesinghe personally reached out to Kilmeesha Uthayaseelan on the phone soon after she won the award to commend her exceptional skills and acknowledge the honour she has brought to the nation.

In addition to recognizing her achievement, the President conveyed his blessings for her on-going educational pursuits and extended compliments for her promising future in the field of music. (Colombo Gazette)