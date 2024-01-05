US Envoy And Maithripala Discuss Political Situation In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung had talks with former President and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) leader Maithripala Sirisena on the political situation in Sri Lanka.

The diplomat posted on X saying she appreciated exchanging views with former President Sirisena on the political and economic landscape in the year to come, including the importance of engaging all sectors for inclusive political dialogue.

The diplomat also had a discussion with Sunil and Dr. Janesiri De Silva, two Americans of Sri Lankan origin who are building bridges between Sri Lanka and the US through their investments to provide medical services and jobs to Sri Lankans.

“Great chat today with Sunil and Dr. Janesiri De Silva, two Americans of Sri Lankan origin who are building bridges between our countries through their investments to provide medical services and jobs to Sri Lankans – like their newest venture at St. Joseph Hospital in Negombo,” she said.

The US Ambassador said that the work of the two Americans of Sri Lankan origin and generosity are an inspiring example of how partnership between the US and Sri Lanka promotes economic and health prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)