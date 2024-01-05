A Selfie Moment For Kilmisha And The President

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, during a visit to Jaffna, met Kilmisha, the winner of a popular reality show on India's Zee Tamil TV, and acknowledged her achievements.
