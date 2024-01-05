Behind Wrong Recession Calls, Election Polls: GIGO

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Everyone's talking about artificial intelligence (AI) – and rightly so. About its risks, which are many and frightening. About its rewards, which are many and alluring.

Among the rewards, AI has the potential to greatly expand mankind's ability to access information and turn it into knowledge. Yet as 2024 dawns, I find myself pondering the limits of the information and knowledge we already have.

The quality of the information we rely on seems to be declining. Our ability to interpret data or information and convert it into knowledge often seems questionable.

In 2023, the US economy provided a disturbing example of our inability to interpret information accurately. As the year began, economists viewed with worry a variety of indicators, starting with rapidly rising interest rates and a slumping housing industry. To most analysts, the meaning of the data was clear: A recession was imminent.

It never came. And while it could still come in 2024, some of last year's pessimists now think the Federal Reserve may have pulled off a unicorn-like“soft landing.” The S&P 500 ended the year up 24%.

When an economist's forecasts err – and they often do – there are, broadly speaking, two possible reasons. One is the design of the economist's model. Any model's equations incorporate assumptions about the importance of various indicators and the cause-and-effect relationships between indicators. Given the complexity of the economy and the nearly infinite number of possible surprises the future may deliver, it's a wonder economists' models occasionally come close to getting it right.