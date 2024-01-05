Kenya’S Geothermal Leap And African Potential

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Kenya harnessed abundant geothermal energy from the Rift Valley's hot water vapors, positioning itself as a renewable energy leader.



The country aims to compete globally in non-carbon energy resources, offering expertise valuable to other African nations.



About 100 kilometers from Nairobi, the Naivasha Industrial Park, to be completed by 2025, will feature businesses and factories.



Spanning nearly 2000 hectares and costing $884 million, it stands out for its reliance on the Olkaria geothermal plants.



These plants use steam from the Earth's depths to generate renewable electricity at 5 Kenyan shillings ($0.03) per kilowatt.



In September, KenGen's CEO David Chirchir showcased these capabilities to Universal Access Solutions Limited officials in Naivasha.







They plan a "green" data center powered by geothermal energy. KenGen believes its resources can sustain global companies amid the shift towards renewable energy.



Kenya's geothermal potential exceeds 10,000 megawatts, notes KenGen's President Peter Njenga.



The nation aligns with governmental goals to end fossil fuel reliance on electricity by 2030.



President William Ruto, since September 2022, aims to make Kenya a clean energy leader in Africa.



At the Nairobi Climate Summit, he launched a partnership with IRENA to promote renewable energy across Africa.



Kenya seeks to achieve 100% renewable energy by the decade's end, joining Iceland and Costa Rica as global leaders in this area.

90% of Kenya's electricity is renewable

Currently, 90% of Kenya's electricity is renewable, with geothermal energy contributing 48%.



This energy is produced by heating underground water through volcanic and tectonic activities.



Steam from drilled wells drives turbines connected to electric generators. Transformers then increase the voltage for transmission.



Kenya started exploring geothermal energy in the 1970s. KenGen built the Olkaria I plant with international support, followed by several others.



Today, Kenya is Africa's top geothermal producer and seventh worldwide.



Despite significant investment costs, Kenya commits to renewable energy, securing a $4.1 billion partnership with the UK for its energy transition.



Across Africa, geothermal production has increased significantly over the decade. An Egyptian study identified 14 African countries with high geothermal potential.



The International Geothermal Association acknowledges 21 African countries with such prospects.



However, harnessing this underutilized resource requires further human capital development, technical assistance, and exploration support.



Ethiopia, with a geothermal potential similar to Kenya's, illustrates Africa's vast, untapped renewable energy resources.



This move towards renewable energy, particularly geothermal, is crucial for sustainable development and combating climate change.

