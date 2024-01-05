Brazil’S Record Trade Surplus In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 2023 Brazil's trade balance hit a record high, with a $98.8 billion surplus, marking a 60.6% increase from 2022's $61.5 billion.



The Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services' (MDIC Secretariat of Foreign Trade announced these figures on January 5, 2024.



December contributed notably to this annual result with a $9.4 billion surplus. This monthly surplus alone was 106.5% higher than in December 2022, which saw a surplus of $4.5 billion.



Previously, in November, Brazil's trade balance also showed a positive trend with an $8.8 billion surplus.



A trade surplus occurs when a country's exports exceed its imports, a key indicator of economic health.



In 2023, Brazilian exports rose by 1.7%, reaching $339.7 billion. In contrast, imports fell by 11.7%, amounting to $240.8 billion.







This decline in imports contributed significantly to the year's record surplus. The total trade flow, combining both exports and imports, reached $580.5 billion in 2023.



This figure represents a 4.3% decrease from 2022's total of $606.7 billion. The drop in trade flow is largely attributed to the decrease in imports.



Overall, these figures indicate a robust year for Brazil's international trade. The record surplus reflects the country's growing export strength and changing import patterns.



This economic milestone highlights Brazil's significant role in global trade and its adaptability in changing economic landscapes.

Background

In 2023, Brazil's trade surplus soared to a record $98.8 billion, surpassing expectations and reflecting the country's robust economic performance.



This 60.6% increase from 2022's $61.5 billion highlights Brazil's consistent growth. Compared to South American neighbors, Brazil's economic achievement stands out.



The surplus marks a historic high, indicating Brazil's strengthening global market position.



Brazil's export surge and an 11.7% reduction in imports contributed significantly to this success.



These results surpass historical performances, setting a new benchmark for Brazil's trade strategy.

MENAFN05012024007421016031ID1107689576