Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida To Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings Results January 25, 2024

STUART, Fla., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 results on January 25th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast's earnings results at the company's website on the home page by selecting“Press Releases” under the heading“News/Events.”



Seacoast will host a conference call January 26th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 715-9871. Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at by selecting“Presentations” under the heading“News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at under the heading“Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.8 billion in assets and $12.1 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about the Seacoast, visit .

Tracey Dexter

Chief Financial Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 403-0461