How Professional Reviewers See Stanley D. Rainbow's“God Inspired Quotations And Understandings”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Happiness only comes from within.” This empowering quote can be found in Stanley D. Rainbow 's God Inspired Quotations and Understandings . With a selection of quotes with varying inspirational, spiritual, and religious subjects, this PageTurner Press and Media bestseller is a treasure trove of wisdom for all types of readers.In God Inspired Quotations and Understandings, readers are invited to read at their own pace. Each quotation is directly followed by a brief understanding from the author that guides readers on how to apply the nugget of wisdom, that they have just read, in their daily lives. As an example, the given quotation above is explained by the author by writing,“Only you yourself can get the happiness from within no one can get it for you.” Like this quote and explanation, all Rainbow's quotations add meaning to one or more aspects of an individual's life. With the subject that encourages psychological and spiritual growth, it is natural that the book has garnered praise from various professional book reviewers and individuals. It is often recommended as a gift or as a personal source of everyday reflection.One reviewer, from Pacific Book Review, states that“God Inspired Quotations and Understandings encourages us to love and see God in everything.” This review is echoed by The US Review of Books as writer Barbara Bamberger Scott states,“Rainbow's book is short and easy to read.” She goes on to conclude,“A simple, comprehensible group of statements on religious and earthly matters that affect us all, God Inspired Quotations and Understandings may aid those on a spiritual quest.”The quotations in the book were sent to the author by God to be written and shared with the rest of the world. Its purpose is to inspire readers as they seek faith. Stanley D. Rainbow wrote and published these quotations and understandings. He was born in a small town in New Zealand to working-class parents and six brothers and sisters. He believes that everyone is seeking to anchor their faith on something in our lifetime, so he hopes that God's words in these quotes will be that inspiration. God Inspired Quotations and Understandings is available in paperback and e-book formats at and through other online retailers.

PageTurner Support

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other