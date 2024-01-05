Moseley Collins Law Expands Services To Include Medical Malpractice Cases In All Of Washington State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moseley Collins Law has expanded their services to cover all 29 counties of Washington State, specializing in medical malpractice cases.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moseley Collins Law, a leading personal injury law firm in Seattle, is pleased to announce that they are now accepting medical malpractice cases involving cerebral palsy, paralysis, wrongful death, and amputation in all 29 counties of Washington State. With their main office located in Seattle at 701 5th Ave Suite 4200, the firm is dedicated to providing top-notch legal representation to those who have been affected by medical malpractice.The decision to expand their services to all 29 counties in Washington State comes as a response to the increasing number of medical malpractice victims in the state. According to a recent report by the National Practitioner Data Bank , there were over 2,300 instances of malpractice that resulted in penalties between 2022-2023. This alarming statistic highlights the need for experienced and dedicated legal representation for victims of medical malpractice.Moseley Collins Law has a team of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who specialize in medical malpractice cases. They have a proven track record of success in securing favorable outcomes for their clients, including multi-million dollar settlements and verdicts. The firm's expansion to all 29 counties in Washington State will allow them to reach more individuals and families who have been affected by medical malpractice and who may not have access to the legal support they need."We are excited to expand our services to all 29 counties in Washington State and help more individuals and families who have been affected by medical malpractice," said Moseley Collins, founder of Moseley Collins Law. "Our team is dedicated to fighting for the rights of our clients and ensuring that they receive the justice and compensation they deserve. We are committed to providing world class legal representation and will continue to do so in all 29 counties of Washington State."If you or a loved one has been a victim of medical malpractice in Washington State, Moseley Collins Law is here to help. Their team of experienced attorneys are ready to provide you with the legal support and guidance you need to seek justice and obtain the compensation you deserve. For more information, please visit their website or contact their office at (800) 426-5546.

