A Personal Theology Of Hope That Inspires Readers To Seek Spiritual Growth

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“As one matures in the faith, he loses the tendency of hesitating to worship God with his mind as well as his heart.” These are the words of Charles Lee Holland Jr. as he interprets a part of the Apostles' Creed. The statement is among the various spiritual nuggets of wisdom that are written in his book, Looking Ahead: A Personal Theology of Hope . The book is published under the banner of PageTurner Press and Media and is classified as a religious book that crosses denominational barriers because of its relatability to all walks of life.In Looking Ahead, Holland invites readers to reflect on the relevance of Christianity and the church in the present time. It encourages believers and nonbelievers alike with the simplification of the main tenets of Christianity, in the general sense. By being faithful to these main tenets, Holland is able to relate to all Christian religious groups and create common ground where all readers are inspired to grow spiritually.With reflections and observations that are autobiographical in nature, the subjects, verses taken from the Bible, and the interpretations reflect the perspective of an author who has sought to communicate the Christian faith with spiritual intellect and integrity. The four parts of the book connect in a way that allows readers to immediately progress as they go from part 1 to part 4. In part 1, the author outlines the purpose of the book in the most primal way, as the author describes man's purpose, life, and death. Parts 2 and 3 of the book identifies, outlines, and interprets the terms, concepts, and pillars of Christianity in a most personal manner.The autobiography and reflections of the author are described in part 4, creating an opportunity for readers to also reflect on the questions that the author has posed. Charles Lee Holland Jr. is a retired Methodist minister. However, he remains to be an active interim pastor, teaching Bible seminars, classes, and group studies. He also actively writes books, articles, and sermons. He has even served as an adjunct professor in several seminaries and universities. He has served as a pastor at churches in Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, and Washington D.C. He is a doctor of theology with several published books, including The Book of Ruth. His book, Looking Ahead: A Personal Theology of Hope is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at as well as other online book retailers.

