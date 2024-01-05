LABUSA Introduces New LMS To The Learning Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LABUSA, a managed service provider, launches its new Learning Management System (LMS) to address the expanding cybersecurity risks of remote workers.

UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations are embracing remote workers, which is increasing cybersecurity risks. Home offices are less protected than corporate environments and security teams face many challenges in protecting a distributed workforce. Training on security best practices is the best defense in this digital age. LABUSA LMS is a learning & development cloud-based software and service designed for the remote workforce.

The LABUSA LMS offers instructor-led and on-demand virtual classes, assessment tools to identify skills gaps, badges, and certificates to promote learning. LABUSA LMS has built-in authoring tools to design courses and can support SCORM-compliant material. LABUSA also provides certified instructors and designers for virtual training. What makes LABUSA LMS different is its pre-built modules designed for remote workforce training and development.

LABUSA has 19 courses that range from novice to expert and cover digital literacy, networking, cloud, operating systems, troubleshooting, cybersecurity, and data management. LABUSA custom training development can convert user manuals, policies, and procedure documents into interactive learning modules – enabling clients to design training tailored to their workforce.

Other LMS tools merely serve as a delivery mechanism of information. However, LABUSA LMS is designed to present knowledge, assess comprehension, and verify that users can apply what they have learned. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit .

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a managed service provider that enables organizations to build a robust digital business model. We provide managed services through an open hybrid cloud strategy integrating public, private, and on-premises computing systems with intelligent edge devices. Our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Federal, state, and local governments trust LABUSA to provide cloud-based solutions to reduce costs and manage risk.

For more information, contact LABUSA at 281-393-8003, email ..., or visit labusa.

Martin Laster

LABUSA

