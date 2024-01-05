Consistent To Its Purpose,“Deep Relaxation Through Mindfulness” By Robert Leihy Is Now In Its Fourth Version

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Leihy and PageTurner Press and Media circulates a timely reference for keeping stress at bay. With a specific technique provided right in its title, Deep Relaxation Through Mindfulness teaches readers how to naturally approach and practice it alone. The Readers' Favorite book review of Kristy Vee articulates this further by writing,“This detailed, easy-to-read book is filled with many different techniques (as well as how to apply them) to show exactly how to defuse habitual responses to stressful situations that occur in one's daily life.”A deeply relaxed person would feel contented physically and would be mentally at peace with the world and with himself-being completely satisfied in the here and now, not feeling the need to rush and for any kind of diversion and being able to move about in a bubble of peace.“In a world that is fast paced, where it is easy to get overwhelmed by the challenges and the activities related to work and life, this book teaches readers to find and keep their peace,” remarked by Christian Sia in a book review in Readers' Favorite.With a practical takeaway shared in a Readers' Favorite book review, Kristy Vee also enumerated some instances when Deep Relaxation Through Mindfulness can be most useful,“In traffic, at home, at work, in crowds, before a speech, in relationships, the philosophies within these pages are inspirational and very easy to understand.”The search for well-being is part of man's survival instinct, and Deep Relaxation Through Mindfulness presents itself as a great instrument for getting by. Readers were delighted with the refreshing way of constructively carrying the weight on one's shoulders. Christian Sia has established this impression in his book review in Readers' Favorite,“It develops a new and refreshing approach to relaxation, explaining that it is not a form of distraction but a tool that can drive mindfulness and enable us to be more focused and to reach deeper levels of success-the book redefines relaxation and beyond the common notions we have on the subject to propose a path that allows readers to engage in meditation, to be present, and to develop a global view of situations happening in and around them.”Daily life presents us with gratifying positives and stress-inducing negatives. Fretting over everything will interfere with our function as individuals. This book will make us realize that at the end of the day, contentment is all that matters.Deep Relaxation Through Mindfulness is readily available in hardback, paperback, and e-book formats at .

PageTurner Support

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other