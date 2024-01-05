(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Online Project Management Software Market by End-user (Enterprises and Government), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering.
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the online project management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.34 billion . Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027
The increasing integration of social media with project management software is notably driving market growth.
Companies are increasingly using social networks as a major component of their digital marketing strategies. By integrating social media with online project management software, companies can provide employees with social workflow opportunities even when working outside the corporate firewall. A social workflow can consist of a set of service-oriented application interfaces (APIs) or a standalone feature with integrated applications that work with other messaging or business applications.
Market Challenge
High implementation and operating costs are major challenges impeding market growth.
Cloud-based project management software typically requires users to pay a subscription fee. The cost of the subscription can be based on the user's specific needs, such as custom features, storage capacity, remote access, and advanced support. On the other hand, cloud-based portfolio management software is generally expensive and the price often varies based on the number of users. Although the initial cost of cloud-based applications tends to be lower than on-premises applications, over time the costs can add up. This is because suppliers often require annual or quarterly orders to grow their customer base, which results in additional charges for extra services.
The online project management software market has segmented by End-user (Enterprises and Government), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth by the
enterprises
segment
will be significant during the forecast period.
Various industries such as IT, manufacturing, construction, marketing/public relations and advertising, management consultancies, BFSI, and others are referred to as enterprises. The manufacturing sector is one of the industries in which there is a growing demand for software solutions that can address significant issues, including inefficient cost, schedule, and quality control.
North America
is estimated to
account for
40%
of the global market during
the forecast period.
Key Companies in the online project management software market:
Apptio Inc, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., monday Ltd., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager Inc., Redbooth, Scoro Software, TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ActiveCollab LLC
The cloud-based ITSM market is estimated to grow
at a
CAGR of 15.08%
between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by
USD 6,094.37 million.
The construction management software market
is estimated to grow at a
CAGR of 10.14%
between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by
USD
986.36 million
|
Online Project Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
4.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.02
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Apptio Inc, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., monday Ltd., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager Inc., Redbooth, Scoro Software, TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ActiveCollab LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
