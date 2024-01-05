Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Project Management Software Market 2023-2027

The increasing integration of social media with project management software is notably driving market growth.

Companies are increasingly using social networks as a major component of their digital marketing strategies. By integrating social media with online project management software, companies can provide employees with social workflow opportunities even when working outside the corporate firewall. A social workflow can consist of a set of service-oriented application interfaces (APIs) or a standalone feature with integrated applications that work with other messaging or business applications.

Market Challenge

High implementation and operating costs are major challenges impeding market growth.

Cloud-based project management software typically requires users to pay a subscription fee. The cost of the subscription can be based on the user's specific needs, such as custom features, storage capacity, remote access, and advanced support. On the other hand, cloud-based portfolio management software is generally expensive and the price often varies based on the number of users. Although the initial cost of cloud-based applications tends to be lower than on-premises applications, over time the costs can add up. This is because suppliers often require annual or quarterly orders to grow their customer base, which results in additional charges for extra services.



The online project management software market has segmented by End-user (Enterprises and Government), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The market share growth by the

enterprises

segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

Various industries such as IT, manufacturing, construction, marketing/public relations and advertising, management consultancies, BFSI, and others are referred to as enterprises. The manufacturing sector is one of the industries in which there is a growing demand for software solutions that can address significant issues, including inefficient cost, schedule, and quality control.

North America

is estimated to

account for

40%

of the global market during

the forecast period.



Key Companies in the online project management software market:

Apptio Inc, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Microsoft Corp., monday Ltd., Planbox Inc, Premiere Global Services Inc., ProjectManager Inc., Redbooth, Scoro Software, TeamGantt, Teamwork Crew Ltd., Workfront Inc., Wrike Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ActiveCollab LLC

