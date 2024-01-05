Workforce Management Software Market Size To Grow By USD 2.30 Billion Between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven By Need For Regulatory Compliance - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027



Market Challenge -

High implementation and maintenance costs

are challenging the market growth.

The price of workforce management software includes the software licensing price, system designing and customization cost, implementation cost, training cost, and maintenance cost.

Organizations also need to hire IT staff for the implementation of the software.

In addition, they need to train their employees on the use of the application.

Continuous upgrades are also required to keep pace with the current market trends.

The workforce management software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based workforce management solutions gather, store, and provide global information from a unified point of access, which is driving the growth of this segment. Cloud-based applications help enterprises to ensure reliability, gain visibility, and accommodate unique HR business requirements across the world. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Key Companies in the Workforce Management Software Market:

ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

